Trio accused of burglary of a vehicle

A trio of alleged thieves are facing charges after they allegedly burgled a vehicle in central Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Gerardo Lopez, 31-year-old Jaime Eleazar Aguilar, and 28-year-old Francisco Zamora in the case.

The incident happened on Monday morning at around four in the morning when officers were called out to a burglary in progress at the 3000 block of San Augustin Avenue.

Officers met with the victim who stated that she was sleeping when her phone alerted her that someone was near her Ford F-150.

When she looked outside, she saw one man trying to break into the car by shattering the truck’s window while the others acted as lookouts.

When police arrived they caught the three men in the act.

All three were charged with burglary of a vehicle.