Trio of Texas men ticketed after riding scooters on Milwaukee highway

Three men from Texas ran into some trouble with the law in Milwaukee after they were found riding electronic scooters on a busy interstate.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the men told deputies they were visiting from Texas and trying to get to the Harley Davidson museum.

Deputies eventually stopped the men on the highway as they were attempting to get out of traffic.

When authorities asked them why they were riding on the freeway, the men said they were just following their GPS.

They were each ticketed $240.