Trio of thieves caught after posting pictures online

Three youngsters are behind bars after they allegedly burgled a home and posted pictures of the act online.

Breeanne Annette Jimenez, 17, Ethson Ulises Reyna De La Cruz, 18 and Nathan Ryan Jimenez, 19,

The incident happened back on June 27th at around 4 p.m. when authorities were called out to a burglary at the 1200 block of Beverly Dr.

The homeowner stated that while her house was being remodeled, somebody broke into her home and stole several belongings.

The victim also received a tip from a relative who noticed a posting online that looked suspiciously like it was taken from inside the victim’s home.

It turns out, Breanne Jimenez had allegedly posted a photo of herself holding an antique camcorder that had been reported missing.

The homeowner confirmed the photo was taken inside her home because she immediately recognized the furniture.

Then in a separate picture, a boy was seen holding an air-soft rifle.

After a thorough investigation, detectives determined that all three individuals went to a pawn shop to sell the stolen items.

Laredo Police arrested Breeanne Annette Jimenez, 17, Nathan Ryan Jimenez, 19, and Ethson Ulises Reyna De La Cruz, 18 and charged them with Burglary of a Habitation.