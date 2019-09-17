Triple digits make a comeback

Just when you thought we were done with the summer heat, it looks like triple digits are making a comeback.

On Tuesday, we will start off in the high 70s with a high of 98 by the afternoon.

We will still have a 20 percent chance of rain which will bring high humidity, so it's going to feel a lot hotter than the actual temperature.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, we are back to the triple digits, which isn't uncommon for south Texas.

It's not just Laredo that's hot, parts in north Texas and even in the midwestern states are still pretty hot.

Dallas is still in the mid-90s; meanwhile, Chicago is in the upper 70s and 80s which is still pretty warm for them.