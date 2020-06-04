Triumph Public High Schools hold virtual graduation

Despite the governor allowing schools to host graduation ceremonies with some restrictions, one local school decided to play it safe and go virtual.

As the school year comes to end, many high school seniors are ready to move the tassel to the left, but due the pandemic schools have had to adjust their ceremonies to follow certain health restrictions.



Triumph Public High Schools, which has as campus in Laredo, decided to host one ceremony for all of its 9 campus across the state, and it was all one click away.



Students got to "walk the stage" virtually, which means students watched as their picture and names appear on screen, all while in the comfort of their own home.



The virtual graduations will include traditional customs like commencement speeches and recognitions for top students, scholarship recipients, and award winners.



Hernan Madrid says even though it was not what he expected, he believes it was an interesting way to end his high school career and is just happy to be able say he graduated.

"It was beautiful and it brought tears to me and my friends, because it was different and we expected less from it, but got more than we expected."

Superintendent Frances Berones-Johnson says it was a difficult decision to conduct virtual ceremonies and stay at home but it was in effort to support the safety and well-being of the students, parents, staff, and community.



To make the students' virtual graduation an even more memorable experience, prior to the ceremony students were sent a graduation memory box.

It included decorations for their homes, a custom t-shirt, class of 2020 branded items, a commencement program and their diploma.

Triumph Public High Schools are Texas based, tuition free, public charter high schools. They currently have 9 schools in Texas.