Triumph Public High Schools to hold virtual graduations

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Triumph Public High School is announcing they will host graduation for their seniors, but virtually.
All nine campuses across the state including Laredo will host their graduation virtually on Wednesday, June 3rd.
Using secure online technology, Triumph Public High Schools will create a customized graduation ceremony.
That includes commencement speeches by the superintendent and top students, as well as recognitions for scholarship recipients and award winners.
