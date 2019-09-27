Tropical air remains in control of our weather as cooler airmasses track by far to our north. A band of humid gulf air will be forced further west into south Texas this weekend as a high pressure system over the southeast U.S. expands north and west. The more moist air will bring a slight chance of some scattered sea breeze showers each late afternoon. Most of the time, it will be partly cloudy. We may see some scattered showers late next week as a front from the Great Plains stalls out to our north.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a scattered shower late afternoon shower Saturday through Monday, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the high 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of scattered showers, highs in the low to mid 90's.