Tropical Weather

A tropical airmass has expanded north across Texas. Moist air in the lower atmosphere may be sufficient for patchy fog or low cloud each morning. Drier air above the layer of moist gulf air will mix in as the lower atmosphere stirs over a deepening depth with daytime heating. Clearing skies each afternoon will allow for rather warm temperatures. Cool airmasses from the northern Great Plains will stall out over central or north Texas during the 7 day period, and should stay to far north to bring meaningful changes in our weather.

I'm expecting a chance of patchy fog or low cloud toward dawn, low in the mid to high 60's. Clearing during Thursday and Friday afternoons, highs near 90. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday through Wednesday, a slight chance that a shower could get this far south Monday and Tuesday (better chance further north in the state), highs in the high 80's.