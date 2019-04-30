Truck driver accused of bug spraying man during road rage incident

A truck driver is facing charges after he allegedly sprayed bug spray on a man during a road incident.

Laredo Police arrested 48-year-old Daniel Eric Orchard in the case.

According to the victim, Orchard was driving an 18 wheeler and cut him off several times on Loop 20.

Eventually, both of them came to a stop at the intersection of Loop 20 and Jacaman, which is when the victim got out of the car and confronted Orchard so he could report his bad driving.

Police says Orchard got out of his truck and sprayed a foam substance in the eyes causing them to burn.

Police were able to identify the substance as a bug spray for eliminating wasps and hornets.

Orchard was charged with assault causing bodily injury and taken to the Webb County Jail.