Truck driver killed after tractor trailer plunges off Houston overpass

The driver of an 18-wheeler is dead after his semi-trailer plunged off a Houston overpass and fell onto a building.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. at the Houston Ship Channel Bridge when a smaller vehicle allegedly cut off the 18-wheeler prompting the driver to crash through the guardrail.

Emergency crews had to close off four lanes of the highway as they worked to determine the stability of the bridge following the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

