TrueFit to host grand opening celebration

A local fitness center is inviting the community to see all of the ways to get fit during its grand opening ceremony.

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer season which means, it’s time to start working on that summer body!

If you are looking to get in shape but don’t know where to start, TrueFit is inviting gym rats to see all of the great amenities it has to offer.

TrueFit will be hosting its grand opening ceremony where everyone is inviting to check out the gym and take part in some free festivities.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mall Del Norte.

The gym will have food, health boots, activities for the kids and of course exercise sessions.

The event is free and open to the public.

True Fit is located at Mall Del Norte where Joe Brand used to be located and next to where Forever 21 used to be.