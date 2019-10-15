Trump administration defends immigration order in court

The Trump administration is fighting to put in place a new policy that would block visas from migrants who cannot prove they are able to pay for health care without the help of US welfare programs, like Medicaid.

Acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, speaks about the public charge implementation during an interview with the Gray DC bureau. (Source: GrayDC)

The new regulation was set to take effect on Tuesday, but multiple legal challenges stalled the immigration proposal.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director, Ken Cuccinelli, defended the proposed "public charge" rule as constitutional and supporting self-sufficiency of immigrants.

"We know we've stayed within the law. We're confident that we will win these cases," said Cuccinelli. "The question is: do the courts allow us to implement the rules while the case is going on, and that's going to be determined in different courts all over the country, and it'll take a couple of months to work through those initial questions."

The rule was initially announced in August. It would not apply to asylum seekers, refugees among a few other exemptions.

