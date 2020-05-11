Trump administration rescheduling migrant asylum hearings

The coronavirus death toll is rising in Mexico to the extent that one cemetery in east Mexico City is seeing a surge they can't handle.

President Trump is seeing this as a justifiable reason to additionally postpone future court hearings for migrants who are waiting for U.S. court dates.

This as people are falling ill, dying, and being cremated often before families receive test results if they come at all.

Mexico has had limited testing compared to other countries, making containing the virus difficult.

The government has defended its limited testing of only people meeting a list of criteria but it has left families unsure of what killed their loved ones.

In Mexico City, there are more than 7,000 cases and more than 600 deaths.

This is about a quarter of the national total.

That's according to a statement made Sunday from the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice.

As a result, officials will reschedule migrant protection protocols program hearings scheduled through June 19th.

The administration's Remain-in-Mexico policy requires migrants, many from Central America, to wait in Mexico for the duration of their immigration hearings.

It has resulted in the creation of makeshift camps where hundreds of migrants have waited for weeks and months in squalid, dangerous conditions.

The administration's first postponement of hearings in March was as a result of the coronavirus.