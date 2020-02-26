Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump points to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. He will hold a news conference Wednesday to address the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The session comes a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S.

Trump says representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will join him for the 6 p.m. ET news conference.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has unveiled an $8.5 billion request to respond to the virus outbreak in the U.S., more than triple Trump’s request.

The money would go toward efforts to contain the outbreak in the U.S., vaccine development and manufacture, and reimbursement to states for their costs in tackling the outbreak.

Schumer said Wednesday the money would be an emergency spending request.

The administration has asked Congress for an additional $2.5 billion to speed development of a vaccine, but officials say any vaccine is well over a year away.

Trump and members of his administration have been sending mixed signals about the virus.

While the CDC has warned the public to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, Trump said Tuesday that the situation is “very well under control in our country.”

