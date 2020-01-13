Try another workout routine with Orangetheory Fitness!

We are halfway through the month of January, have you started on your New Year’s Resolution?

If you are looking to get in shape but you are having trouble trying to find the proper fitness center, Orange Theory Fitness has just what you need to get you started!

Many oftentimes, people join a gym and have trouble finding the right routine or motivation to get them going.

Orange Theory is more than a gym, it’s a technology tracked, coach inspired series of group workouts designed to produce results from inside out.

The gym offers intense running, spinning and rowing classes that are guaranteed to burn off those extra calories.

For more information on how to try a class for free, you can call (956) 231-0232.