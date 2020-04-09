T.storms Tonight, Cooler Friday, Sunny Easter

Strong thunderstorms have formed in our hot humid airmass, especially near and just behind the leading edge of a cooler airmass. Moist air will continue to lift above the cooler north winds Friday with mainly cloudy skies and some patches of showers Friday afternoon and night. Warmer tropical air will begin to return Saturday, partially clearing our skies in the afternoon. Warm dry air will come in from the west with sunny skies Sunday. A large cool airmass will arrive from the Great Plains Sunday night with cooler temperature much of next week.

I'm expecting thunderstorms in the area this evening, some may be severe. There is the potential of hail and high winds with the strongest of the storms. Low in the high 60's. Mainly cloudy with patches of showers Friday afternoon and night, high in the high 70's. Cloudy, drizzle possible Saturday morning, partial clearing in the afternoon, high in the high 80's. Sunny warm and dry Sunday, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high near 80.