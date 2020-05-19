Tubing reopnes in San Marcos with restrictions

Tubing companies are now starting to reopen along the popular San Marcos River but it looks a little different this year.

It's a scaled-back version for the company 'Texas State Tubes.'

Right now, general manager Erica Gomez says they are operating at about 10 to 15 percent capacity as they implement new safety measures.

That includes only allowing tubing by appointment, spaced out online, on the river, and on the bus ride back.

Although the procedures look different for annual tubers, many are glad for a small step toward normalcy.

Another popular tubing company along the San Marcos river, Don's Fish Camp, is set to reopen this Friday.

The business's social media post says they won't allow walk-ups, either.

You must book a time slot online.