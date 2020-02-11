Tuesday, I am fading

Let the rain fall down and wake our dreams!

All-day Tuesday, we are expecting a high probability of rain.

After a sunny and warm Monday, we are going to drop into the 50s on Tuesday morning.

We will start out with some light drizzle and see a 70 percent chance of rain throughout most of the day.

These cooler conditions will stick around for most of the day, we are expecting a high of 58 degrees, but the rain could bring that down.

As we head into Wednesday, temperatures will increase and our chances of rain will decrease.

We are looking at highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

On Thursday and Valentine's Day we are looking at cool and sunny days with temperatures in the mid-60s.

By the weekend we are already looking to bounce back into the 70s.

