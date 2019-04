On Tuesday morning we are expecting another day of warm and sunny conditions.

We will start off in the high 60s and then reach the 90s by the afternoon.

As we move into Wednesday, the clouds will come in and bring us some chances of rain.

On Wednesday, we are looking at hot and humid conditions with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Then after the rain clears, on Thursday we will cool off with temperatures in the mid-80s.