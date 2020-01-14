Tuesday's gray and Wednesday too

It looks like it's going to be another gloomy week in south Texas.

On Monday, we started out foggy and cloudy which brought some light showers to our area.

As we enter the second day of the week, we will start once again in the low 60s and see some patches of fog throughout south Texas.

On Tuesday expect a cloudy afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

Now, these 80s will stick around for the rest of the week bringing high humidity and slight chances of rain.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 82 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we will drop to the low 70s and see a 20 percent of rain.

Those chances of rain could increase as we get closer.

Last week we saw some showers pass us by and move up to San Antonio and Houston, but who knows, this time around it could bring some changes to our region.