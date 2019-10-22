Tupac A. Shakur arrested for meth possession in Tennessee

Tupac A. Shakur is not dead, but he is in jail in Washington County, Tennessee.

It probably goes without saying, but this is not the famous gangster rapper who was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996. Although, conspiracy theories questioning whether or not the Death Row Records star ever really died started spreading almost as soon as he took his final breath.

Even so, this case involves a 40-year-old white man who just happens to share the rapper’s name. Even their middle initials are identical, according to a news release from the Jackson City Police Department.

While responding to the report of a person with warrants from another county on Saturday, officers said they spotted Shakur in a car.

The car was pulling off just as they spotted it. When investigators found it a second time, Shakur was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

They tried to arrest him, but he snatched away and put his hand in his waistband.

He pulled out a knife. Police said Shakur tried to turn towards officers with his weapon but they almost immediately tackled him.

Both sides struggled with the other but the skirmish ended with Shakur in handcuffs.

Authorities said they found baggies of meth and syringes in Shakur’s possession. They charged him with simple possession of meth, resisting arrest, aggravated assault and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

