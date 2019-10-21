Tupac Shakur to be arraigned on assault and possession charges

A man named Tupac Shakur is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday for assault charges.

The man in question is not the late rapper but rather a 40-year-old man from Tennessee.

Shakur was arrested after authorities say he pulled a knife on police.

He was also in possession of meth at the time of the incident.

Shakur is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault and simple meth possession.

By odd coincidence Shakur not only shares the same first and last name as the rapper, he also has the same middle initial.

The late rapper was killed in September of 1996 at the age of 25.