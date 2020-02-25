Voter turnout down from previous years

We are just a week away from one of Texas' biggest Democratic primary elections that's happening right in our area.

However, Webb County election officials say voter turnout has been down from previous years.

Out of the over 135,000 registered voters in Webb County, election officials say as of Monday only a little over 10,500 people have voted in the early election.

According to Webb County election officials, the last two to three days of early voting typically sees a higher turnout. However on Super Tuesday, while they do see a larger voter turnout, it's not as much as early voting.

As of Monday, 9,797 people have voted on the Democratic ballot while 749 have voted on the Republican ballot.

Webb County elections administrator Jose Salvador Tellez says more Republicans have voted in this Primary Election than in years past.

"So right now there is 319 difference, the Republicans at this primary are coming out in larger numbers per capita than the Democrats to vote."

This week early voting sites are open for a longer time, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What can voters expect on Super Tuesday next week? Tellez says the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the elections office is asking voters to show up early and not wait until the last minute.