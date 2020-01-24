Twelve illegal immigrants found inside alleged stash house

Border Patrol agents find a dozen illegal immigrants living inside a stash house in central Laredo.

The discovery was made on January 23rd when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on near Malinche Avenue.

Agents arrived at the home and knocked on the door which is where they found 12 individuals who were believed to be living in the U.S. illegally.

The individuals were determined to be from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico.

All were found to be in good health and were taken into custody.

The case was turned over to Homeland Security.