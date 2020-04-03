Twelve people infected with coronavirus at San Antonio nursing home

The novel coronavirus has hit a nursing home in south Texas hard.

At least 12 people at a San Antonio nursing home have been infected with COVID-19, including one resident who died, and dozens more living at the facility are awaiting test results.

Six residents and six facility staff have tested positive at the southeast nursing and rehabilitation center.

Officials say at least 70 residents are still waiting for test results.

So far there are more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 84 related deaths.