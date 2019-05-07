Twelve-year-old charged with shooting death of 10-year-old

A 12-year-old child was charged with murder in the shooting death of a 10-year-old sibling Saturday afternoon in Conroe, Texas.

The shooting was reported at around 2:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of Stidham Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest area.

Deputies say life-saving measures were taken at the scene. The boy was transported to a Conroe emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old was detained and later charged with murder.

The scene is still under investigation.