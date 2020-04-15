Two elderly people die due to COVID-19

Two more people of the elderly population passed away from COVID-19 related complications.

These additional cases brings the death toll to 10 in the City of Laredo and Webb County.



The patients were both women, one in her 60's, and another in her 90's.



They had an underlying health condition, like the other eight people who have passed away.

The woman in her 60's was dead when she got to Doctors Hospital of Laredo.

EMS reported that she had a pulse and was in respiratory distress before she passed away.

As of Wednesday, April 15th there are 239 positive cases, more than 1,300 patients tested. Of those 678 are negative, 452 are pending, 65 have recovered, and 27 patents are hospitalized.