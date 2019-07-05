Two Border Patrol agents injured in collision

Two Border Patrol agents are injured after their patrol vehicle crashed into a home during a chase.

The accident happened in Mission, Texas at around 10:20 Thursday morning.

Officials say Border Patrol Agents assigned to the McAllen Station were responding to an alleged human smuggling event.

The two marked units collided at the intersection of 7th Street and Oblate Street.

Both agents involved in the incident were transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mission Police Department is investigating the crash.