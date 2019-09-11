Two Laredoans killed in Ohio plane crash

Two Laredoans are killed in a cargo plane crash just outside of Toledo, Ohio.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at around 2:45 a.m. near I-80 which is near the Toledo Express Airport.

Troopers received a tip regarding a fiery vehicle near the interstate.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that it was a plane near the site of a trucking business.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the plane had two people onboard at the time of the crash.

Both of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene; however, no injuries on the ground were reported.

The crew members were identified as Douglas R. Taylor, 72, and Donald C. Peterson Sr., 69, both from Laredo Texas.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.