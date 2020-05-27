Two Webb County cities report first cases of COVID-19

Two cities in Webb County have confirmed their first COVID-19 cases.



On Wednesday, the mayor of El Cenizo, Elsa Degollado, has confirmed 4 people have tested positive.



She says it is a family who tested positive and that none of the members are older than 65 years of age.



The mayor of Rio Bravo, Gilberto Aguilar, has also confirmed one positive case in the city.



Both mayors want to remind their residents to continue to practice social distancing.