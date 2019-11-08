Two accidents reported on Highway 83

Authorities in Dimmit County are called out to two Rollover accidents on Highway 83.

The first accident was a vehicle rollover that happened on Highway 83 just south of Asherton at around six in the morning.

According to the Dimmit County Fire Rescue team, the driver was trapped inside his vehicle.

Officials were able to remove him from the vehicle and treat him at the scene.

At around the same time, another accident happened on Highway 83 just south of Catarina.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle and the driver and provide assistance.