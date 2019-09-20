Two arrested for "Storming Area 51"

At least two people were detained in Nevada by local sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning at a gate to Area 51.

Hundreds of people gathered at the site after an internet hoax posted in June invited people to "Storm" the once-secret military installation.

The group was inspired by a Facebook meme calling for people to storm Area 51 on September 20th.

Though the creator of the Facebook event later called it a hoax, the overwhelming response sent local, state and military officials scrambling.

Elected officials signed emergency declarations after millions of people responded to the post this summer.

The area is the focus of popular lore about government studies of extraterrestrial life and space aliens.