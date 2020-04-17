Two arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Management Plan

A tip from the Laredo Police Department mobile app leads to two arrests of people violating the city’s Stay Home Work Safe orders.

The two investigations originated from tips on Wednesday, April 15th.

Both of the alleged violators allegedly solicited customers online via social media.

Two undercover officers working on the COVID-19 Taskforce Enforcement made contact with each solicitor to set up an appointment for a cosmetic/ beauty service that is prohibited under the emergency ordinance.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia at the 1200 block of Harding Street after she allegedly agreed to provide an undercover officer with nail service.

Castro-Garcia allegedly admitted that she was running a nail salon inside her house and promoting her business via social media.

She was arrested and charged with Violation of Emergency Management Plan C/B and was transported to the Webb County Jail where she was held in lieu of a$500.00 bond set by Judge Dominguez.

In the second case, Brenda Stephany Mata, 20, was arrested at the 1100 block of Hubner Street after she allegedly agreed to perform eyelash service inside her home for an undercover cop.

Mata was arrested and charged with Violation of Emergency Management Plan C/B and was transported to the Webb County Jail.

Police would like to remind the community that during the Stay at Home order, non-essential business shall remain closed and any violation will result in a citation or even jail time.