Two arrested in separate flight boarding incidents in Florida

Two people were arrested after boarding, or attempting to board, flights in Miami and Orlando.

Delta Airlines says a woman was able to board one of its planes at the Orlando airport without a ticket and was removed, delaying the flight.

The airline apologized in a statement Sunday for the three-hour delay on its Orlando-Atlanta flight. The woman was taken off the plane, and officials screened all passengers again.

Delta says it's working with law enforcement and with the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation. It was not clear how the woman boarded the plane Saturday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Delta employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else’s seat.

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio says the woman said she threw her ticket away and didn't have identification.

A TSA official told the newspaper that the woman went through security.

In the Miami incident, authorities arrested a man who they say bypassed a gate agent and forced his way onto the American Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey.

The man was a ticketed passenger on the 6:50 a.m. flight on Monday morning. A witness tells WSVN passengers were scared as they waited for security to remove the man from the flight.

American Airlines said in a statement that the passenger ran on the jet bridge, bypassing the gate agent, and was taken off the flight. Passengers were asked to get off the plane and go through the boarding process again. The flight finally departed at 10:17 a.m.

Miami-Dade police arrested the man. His name hasn’t been released. No passengers were injured.

