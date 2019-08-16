Two boys found dead in Texas pond

Authorities in the Houston area are investigating a tragic incident where two young boys drowned in a pond Thursday night.

The boys ages three and four were pulled from a pond in Montgomery County at around 6 p.m.

Witnesses and first responders attempted to revive the children by performing CPR; unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities also say that a third child was also found at the scene. The child was found wet and taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts.

Officials are still trying to determine how the boys entered the water and who was supposed to be supervising them.

No word on if anyone will face charges in the case.