Two brothers facing charges of possession

An investigation into the alleged street-level selling of illegal narcotics from central Laredo home results in two arrests.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Pablo Gonzalez and 20-year-old Paul Gonzalez in the case.

The discovery was made on Friday, February 21st, when the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the 5700 block of Post Oak Dr.

When officers searched the home, they found five clear baggies of marijuana and a tan glock handgun.

Both were charged with possession of marijuana.