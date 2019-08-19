Two brothers plead guilty to eight-liner robberies

A couple of siblings plead guilty to robbing two eight liner businesses last year.

Both Ricardo and Rodolfo Ramos pleaded guilty to two aggravated robberies that happened back in April of 2018.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, April 17th when officers were called out to an armed robbery at the 4100 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When officers arrived, the employee stated that two masked men walked into the business with handguns and demanded money.

At one point, one of the perpetrators pistol-whipped the employee on the head and caused pieces of the gun to shatter on the floor; meanwhile, the other suspect guarded the door with his handgun pointed at the customers.

The two stole the money from the cash register, met with a third man who was the lookout and fled on foot.

About a week later, another incident happened at an amusement center located at the 300 block of Market Street.

Employees stated that three masked men walked into the business with handguns and assaulted them with their weapons on the back of the head.

The trio stole the money from the cash register and fled in a white Dodge pick-up truck.

After a thorough investigation, two of the male suspects were identified as brothers Ricardo Ramos, 28, and Rodolfo Ramos, 24.

Both were placed under arrest and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Ricardo Ramos, a repeat offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison; meanwhile, his brother Rodolfo was sentenced to 14 years.

Both defendants will begin serving their sentences immediately at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution Division.