Two brothers are headed to prison for attempting to distribute drugs.

A Laredo federal judge sentenced Mario Luis Quiroga Trevino and his brother Javier Quiroga for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to smuggle bulk cash from Mexico.

In 2015, Trevino coordinated with his brother to transport cocaine from Laredo to the Houston area.

Trevino will serve 10 years; meanwhile, his brother Javier will serve six years in federal prison.