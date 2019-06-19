Two candidates running against Congressman Henry Cuellar

Two candidates have announced they are running against Congressman Henry Cuellar for District 28.

Jessica Cisneros and Congressman Henry Cuellar

The list includes Republican candidate Sandra Whiten and Democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros.

Both candidates will stop by our studio later this week to talk about their bid for the seat.

Cisneros is backed by New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her bid for office.

This if the first time Cuellar has been challenged in office in more than ten years.