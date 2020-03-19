Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tamaulipas

A Mexican state is confirming that it has its second confirmed case of COVID-19.

This comes after one of the patients traveled through Texas in order to get home to Mexico.

According to reports out of Rio Grande Valley, the State of Tamaulipas says that a 23-year-old woman from Reynosa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This now makes the second confirmed positive case within the state.

The first case was confirmed earlier in the week.

According to the Mexican Secretary of Health, Gloria Molina Gamboa, the state confirmed that a 55-year-old Malaysian man who works in Tampico has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The man is currently in social isolation to prevent outbreaks.

In the release, officials say the man displayed light symptoms including a sore throat.

Meanwhile, the second confirmed case with the 23-year-old woman comes after she had a history of traveling to Spain through McAllen, Dallas, and Madrid airports.

According to reports from the valley, the woman no longer has symptoms and will remain isolated along with her parents who live in the same home.

As of Monday, there were 82 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Mexico.

No word on how many as of today.