Two communities join to say their goodbyes to a lost member

Family and friends of a sergeant that worked at two small communities say their last goodbyes.

Friday was the funeral for Sergeant Oscar Silva Junior who passed away at the age of 35 early in November.

Silva served the communities of El Cenizo as the Assistant Chief and in Encinal as a Sergeant for many years.

Today all law enforcement from both communities came together to say goodbye.

“It's a true blessing,” said Encinal City Manager, Velma Davila. “I think he is smiling down at us, because I don't think he ever knew how special he was to many, and how he impacted everyone in different communities.”

Silva was highly decorated for his service to Encinal, as he received the merit award for bravery in the line of duty, going over and beyond.

Silva leaves behind his wife and a three year old daughter.