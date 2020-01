At least two people are dead and six others injured after a shooting at an elementary school in the northern State of Coahuila, Mexico.

The shooting occurred at the Cervantes de Torreón School in the industrial city of Torreón

The mayor told the media that a student entered the school with two weapons.

First reports say the student shot a teacher and then apparently shot at himself.

The injured were transported to a nearby hospital.

Their condition remains unknown.