Two dead and two injured in Mexico roller-coaster accident

The investigation into a deadly roller coaster accident in Mexico is being treated as negligent homicide.

Two men died when the last car on the ride derailed at a Mexico City amusement park on Saturday.

Officials said the victims died of cranial and two women were also injured on the ride.

The first indication from officials is that the car tore loose and fell more than 30 feet to the ground.

Video on social media shows the car flipping nearly upside down and smashing into one of the ride's metal loops.

Officials are calling it a mechanical failure.

The towering coaster is decades old and was used at other parks around the world before finding a home in Mexico City.

The amusement park closed after the incident.