Two fire officials test positive for COVID-19

Two firefighters of the City of Laredo have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to Fire Chief Steve Landin.

One of the firefighters is an administrative chief and the second one is a captain, who has reportedly had contact with at least 20 of his co-workers.

Both of the firefighters are now in quarantine and they are both in stable condition.

The fire department is also working on trying to test everyone in the department that had contact with them, including EMS workers.

Chief Landin is working to test everyone in the department for COVID-19 since firefighters have really close contact with Laredoans as they respond to emergency calls.