Two human smuggling attempts results in 12 arrests

Border Patrol agents foiled two alleged human smuggling attempts in Hebbronville.

According to Border Patrol, one of the events transpired on July 29th when they encountered a group of six illegal immigrants attempting to pass the checkpoint on Highway 359.

The agents seized the truck and the illegal immigrants were processed.

The second incident happened on July 30th when agents responded to a smuggling attempt near a ranch in Hebbronville.

Agents say the ranch gate looked like a vehicle had driven through it.

When agents searched the area, they found six immigrants hiding in the brush.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico.

During their investigation, agents determined that the vehicle that was being used to transport the immigrants was reported stolen.