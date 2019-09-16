Two injured during shooting at pee-wee football game

FORT WORTH, TX (CNN) - Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting at a pee-wee football game that left two people injured.
The shooting happened at around four p.m. Saturday during a football game at eastern hills high school.
Police said a mother of one of the players became upset when a fight broke out between some players on the field.
The woman then called her older son, who arrived with a gun and started to shoot.
One woman was struck in the leg and a girl was injured in her back.
Both were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police said they have not located the shooter.