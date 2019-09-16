Two injured during shooting at pee-wee football game

Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting at a pee-wee football game that left two people injured.

The shooting happened at around four p.m. Saturday during a football game at eastern hills high school.

Police said a mother of one of the players became upset when a fight broke out between some players on the field.

The woman then called her older son, who arrived with a gun and started to shoot.

One woman was struck in the leg and a girl was injured in her back.

Both were transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they have not located the shooter.