Two kids found home alone during drug bust

A sting operation by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of drugs, money and two kids left home alone.

The sheriff’s office arrested 33-year-old David Cortez in the case.

The incident happened on Friday when authorities were executing a search warrant at the 1300 block of Rosario Street.

When sheriff’s deputies knocked on the door they found two brothers ages 10 and 12 inside the home.

One of the boys stated that their father had left to get food and was on his way back.

During that time, investigators searched the premises and found 5.4 ounces of cocaine along with $2,474 in cash money.

Cortez was charged with two counts of child abandonment and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say the home was located a block away from Heights Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind the public that if they know of any crimes being committed to “Report Your Competition” at 956-415 BUST (2878).