Two killed in Austin apartment fire

Two people are killed in a fire that ripped through a south Austin apartment complex Monday morning.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m.

After an initial search, officials said no one was hurt in the fire but in a second search, crews found a person dead in one of the units and then at 7:30 a.m., officials said a second person was found dead in the debris.

Officials say the fire started on a balcony of a second-floor apartment and spread to the attic.

The two people who died were in the apartment where the fire started.

Their cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials estimate about $500,000 in structural damage and $250,000 in damage to the contents of the apartments.