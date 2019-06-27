Two killed in head on collision on Texas highway

Two people in Dallas, Texas are dead after authorities say a wrong way driver caused a head-on collision.

The accident happened on the President George Bush Turnpike Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Honda made a U-turn on the turnpike then went 11 miles in the wrong direction.

The Honda then ended up colliding with another vehicle.

Investigators say DPS Troopers were already at the scene performing a traffic stop.

Officials note the troopers tried to get the driver's attention but could not prevent the collision.

The drivers in both vehicles died from injuries sustained during the crash.

Authorities have not released their names at this time.

They are still investigating the crash to figure out exactly what happened.