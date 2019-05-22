Two local gas stations agree to pay refunds for gas gouging

Two local gas stations will be pumping out thousands of dollars in refunds to customers after agreeing to a price gouging settlement with the attorney general.

The agreement was reached after lawsuits had been filed against six Texas gas stations accused of price gouging during the Hurricane Harvey emergency in 2017.

As part of the settlement, the Tejano Mart located at 502 Lafayette and Encinal Fuel will each pay $17,500 in refunds to customers.

Both gas stations were accused of charging up to$9.99 a gallon during the emergency.

If anyone believes they were a victim of gas gouging they can file a claim for reimbursement with the state.

The time frame for the gouging was from August 31 to September 3rd of 2017.